Fergus Falls Community Education is offering the following classes that provide hands-on experience for:
Open Woodshop - Designed for the person who has some experience in woodworking. All shop tools and equipment are available for students to work on a project of their choice. Bring supplies the first night. Instructor is Paul Krava. Class starts on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, from 6-9 p.m. and Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 6-9 p.m.
Open welding - What could be more intimidating than a tool that harnesses enough energy to fuse metal together? While it is true that welding can be intimidating, like anything else, with a little time, effort, and the right tools, you can get good enough to tackle most projects. Instructor will cover basics of welding, plasma cutting and aluminum welding. Bring your projects the first night. Projects will have to be taken home each night. Instructor is Tracy Jeffries. Class starts on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, from 6-9 p.m.
There is a fee for each class. Pre-registration is required by calling Fergus Falls Community Education at 218-998-0544, ext. 9200, or by visiting their website at ce.fergusotters.org, or by stopping in person at the Roosevelt Education Center, 340 Friberg Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.