The Fergus Falls Public Library will host a free accordion bookmaking class on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 6-7 p.m. Learn the accordion bookmaking process and make your own book. This class is led by Georgia A. Greeley. Greely is creating a community quilt book, which participants will also contribute to. This is a Kaddatz Art for Adults event for ages 18-plus. Registration is required. Call the library, 218-739-9387 to sign up. This project was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. It is sponsored by Fergus Falls Public Library, Kaddatz Galleries and Viking Library System.

