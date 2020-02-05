The Fergus Falls Public Library will host a free accordion bookmaking class on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 6-7 p.m. Learn the accordion bookmaking process and make your own book. This class is led by Georgia A. Greeley. Greely is creating a community quilt book, which participants will also contribute to. This is a Kaddatz Art for Adults event for ages 18-plus. Registration is required. Call the library, 218-739-9387 to sign up. This project was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. It is sponsored by Fergus Falls Public Library, Kaddatz Galleries and Viking Library System.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.