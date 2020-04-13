Join the Fergus Falls Public Library for the inaugural meeting of the Social Justice Book Club, online on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m. As planned, we'll discuss "Twelve Steps to a Compassionate Life" by Karen Armstrong. You don't need to read the book to attend the meeting! We're including resources you can read/watch before the meeting to help prompt discussion. This meeting will be via Zoom. Sign up online ahead of time on the library's website http://ffpubliclibrary.org/adultevents.html to receive the meeting link and password.

Resources to read/watch before the meeting (you don't have to look at all of them):

-The 12 steps: https://charterforcompassion.org/charter/12-step-book-club

-2 minute video: the Charter for Compassion: https://charterforcompassion.org/charter/affirm

-21 minute video: Karen Armstrong TED Talk My Wish: The Charter for Compassion

Ahead of time, think about what social justice is and what it means to you. Social justice has been defined as “A framework that seeks to provide equal rights and opportunities for all people to pursue their economic, political, and social goal, often by confronting systems of oppression, power and privilege” (Hirsh, 2018, p.502).

