The Fergus Falls Public Library is hosting a free recycled paper quilling and bead making workshop for teens and adults on Tuesday, March 17 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Upcycle waste paper from magazines and books into beads, coasters and ornaments using paper rolling and quilling techniques. Learn about how creativity can help us use our waste as a resource instead of making more trash! For teens and adults.
Registration is not required. The workshop is led by Cedar Walters, education officer of the OTC Solid Waste Department.
