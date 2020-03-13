The Fergus Falls Public Library is hosting a free recycled paper quilling and bead making workshop for teens and adults on Tuesday, March 17 from 6-7:30 p.m. 

Upcycle waste paper from magazines and books into beads, coasters and ornaments using paper rolling and quilling techniques. Learn about how creativity can help us use our waste as a resource instead of making more trash! For teens and adults. 

Registration is not required. The workshop is led by Cedar Walters, education officer of the OTC Solid Waste Department.

