December often seems like the busiest time of year with holiday concerts, Christmas programs, decorating, shopping, baking and holiday correspondence to send. This year, while there is a brief reprieve in events and fewer and smaller get-togethers, the season seems no less busy. Carving out a time for reflection and peaceful moments can be restorative this time of year. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, the winter solstice, or the season of cold and darkness, the library has a plentiful selection of available resources.
Reading holiday- or winter-themed stories and essays is a cherished pastime of mine. No holiday season is complete without a rereading of “A Minnesota Christmas Anthology,” edited by Stephen Engles. Another favorite is “Christmas in Minnesota: A Celebration in Memories, Stores, and Recipes of Seasons Past,” edited by Marilyn Ziebarth and Brian Horrigan. It contains some of the same stories and adds the recollections of more contemporary authors including Kevin Kling and Lorna Landvik.
Be assured that with stories by Kling and Landvik, there will be opportunities for laughter.
“The Hanukkah Anthology,” edited by Philp Goodman, is a beautiful book containing stories, poetry, recipes, crafts and music. The book has charming black and white photos and a comprehensive bibliography that will guide you to additional Hanukkah resources.
If you have always wanted to know more about the Kwanzaa celebration, “Kwanzaa: From Holiday to Every Day” by Maitefa Angaza is a comprehensive resource to introduce you to the traditions of the Kwanzaa celebration as well as help you add to your current celebration traditions.
Two of my favorite Christmas stories are “The Story of the Other Wiseman” by Henry Van Dyke, and “The Birds’ Christmas Carol,” by Kate Douglas Wiggin. Both books are brief and could be read while drinking a cup or two of hot cocoa. “The Birds’ Christmas Carol,” is a perfect family read-aloud. This year, you may want to share some Christmas literature with family and friends using video platforms that allow for virtual get together.
The Fergus Falls Public Library has a fine selection of books on holiday baking, entertaining and decorating. There are books filled with recipes only for cookies, a useful resource for tracking down that long-lost-favorite cookie recipe. While some of the decorating books seem a bit aspirational, others include more homespun-handmade ideas that will help fill any spare time one might have or, at the very least help to occupy children just looking for something to do.
The Fergus Falls Public Library has also added a great selection of CDs featuring Christmas music. Filling your car or home with sounds of the season or lovely instrumentals can help set the holiday mood, be it festive or relaxing.
Winter is the perfect time to discover the author Beth Kempton who wrote “Freedom Seeker” and “Wabi-Sabi.” Her most recent book, “Calm Christmas and a Happy New Year: A little Book of Festive Joy,” may help readers find clarity and perspective during this holiday season.
“Making Winter: A Hygge-Inspired Guide to Surviving the Winter Months” by Emma Mitchell is a book that will help you see the beauty and warmth in a season seemingly void of color and abundant in the cold. Winter is a season of renewal, and the library resources can help you achieve that renewal.
Gail Hedstrom is the director of the Fergus Falls Public Library.
