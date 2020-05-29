The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

• Jennifer Kohorst of Fergus Falls, has earned a Master of Science, nursing - Nursing Informatics (B.S.N. to M.S.N.) degree.

• Rebecca Longfors of Fergus Falls, has earned a Bachelor of Science, nursing degree.

Since Jan. 2, 2020, WGU has awarded 6,313 undergraduate and 4,975 graduate degrees. Graduates’ areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.

