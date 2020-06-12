The primary purpose of the Fergus Falls Area Special Education Cooperative is to provide a free, appropriate and comprehensive education for all students with disabilities, ages 0 to 21. 

If you are aware of any child that may be in need of special education services, they may contact their local school district principal and/or the director of special education to consider a possible evaluation to determine their needs for special education. For more specific information, contact the Director of Special Education, 518 Friberg Ave., Fergus Falls, MN, 218-998-0935, ext. 9020.

