The Fergus Falls High School Class of 1970 has postponed its 50-year class reunion to Aug. 13-14, 2021. Class members will wait an extra year to gather in Fergus Falls to celebrate and reminisce.
On May 28, 1970, in the Roosevelt Park gymnasium, 292 high school seniors participated in the 85th annual commencement exercises of Fergus Falls High School.
Edward Bechtel was the high school principal and Harold Erickson represented the school board. The Revs. Donald Knick and Walter Hatchner gave the invocation and benediction, respectively. Erickson, Knick and Hatchner were parents of graduates.
Dr. Philip Helland, chancellor of the Minnesota State Junior College System gave the commencement address. Valedictorian Timothy Burris and salutatorian, Cathie Hauge Fronning both addressed their classmates. The high school orchestra provided the processional and recessional music.
The 50th reunion committee asks people to share this news with any class members they may know.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.