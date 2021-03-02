The days are getting longer and the temperatures are getting warmer. Personally, I would leap for joy at the prospect of an early spring - and probably pull a muscle in the process. It has been, by all accounts, a school year filled with challenges. I am very proud of my colleagues who have risen to meet these challenges. Although there are always things to work on, the year to date has been filled with numerous reasons to celebrate. Most importantly, our success is shown through the accomplishments of our students. I thought it would be fun to offer just a few snapshots of the great things taking place in the district.
Academics
Did you know that, despite the challenges of COVID-19, our high school students earned “A’s” in 1,781 courses during the first semester compared to 1797 the previous year? That’s pretty impressive!
We had nearly 165 high school students make the first semester “A honor roll” and another 144 students make the “B honor roll.”
Brooklyn Nelson, a junior at IQ Academy Minnesota was nominated to be a delegate and represent the state of Minnesota for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders and also for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence. That is a wonderful honor.
The following students were inducted into the Fergus Falls chapter of the National Honor Society on Monday, Feb. 8: Piper Andrews, Jadyn Bye, Kaden Conklin, Olivia Daniels, Michael DeBrito, Anna Erickson, Norah Foreman, Kellen Frigaard, Kiara Grady, Ainsley Hansen, Owen Hanson, Mackenzie Krava, Helaina Kremeier, Erika Lahti, Alex Lindgren, Ella Mayer, Elizabeth Moxness, Madison Muchow, Talia Nelson, Carson Oliphant, Hannah Polejewski, Luke Schroeder, Ellia Soydara, Noah Tarczon, Benjamin Tollerson, Cole Wentworth, Samuel Western and Cole Zierden. Selection is based on demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service and character and represents the district’s highest honor afforded to our students.
Senior Madison Longtin and junior Olivia King placed fifth among approximately 1,000 Minnesota teams in the stock market game. The students competed in the activity under the direction of Ethan Soland.
February was “I Love to Read Month.” Our first and second grade students will continue the celebration of reading in March with One School, One Book ~ The World According to Humphrey. This was possible due to the generosity of our PTO which funded the purchase of the book for every first and second grade student.
The 544 Foundation continues to provide financial support for many classroom and curricular enhancements that make a huge difference in the educational experience for our children.
This spring, Fergus Falls Dollars for Scholars will provide financial support for many local students that will enable them to pursue their dreams beyond high school.
Arts
The fourth-grade orchestra, under the direction of Craig Peterson, gave a virtual concert in January.
The Otter pep band, under the direction of Scott Kummrow, is currently recording a CD and it is sure to contain some of your favorites. I had an opportunity to listen to a recording session and the band sounded great!
The one act play, under the direction of Allee Nickolauson, took first place in the subsection competition!
The men’s choir, under the direction of Dane Froiland, was selected to perform for the Minnesota Music Educator Association’s annual conference!
Co-curricular activities
Many of our winter activities are having great seasons. Playoffs are just around the corner and we are now able to accommodate up to 250 spectators depending on the venue. This is a look at some of the accomplishments:
AAA winners:
Noah Tarczon was honored as the Kennedy Secondary School male AAA selection.
Ellie Andersen was honored as the Kennedy Secondary School female AAA selection. Andersen was also chosen as the Region 8AA winner and will go up against the other AA candidates in March for state. She will be announced during the boys’ basketball state tournament.
CLC Athletes of the Week for winter:
Chance Fazio - boys’ basketball (Jan. 18).
Ellie Colbeck - girls’ basketball; David Ronnevik - Nordic ski (Jan. 25).
Isaac Johnson - boys’ hockey (Jan. 31).
Kolsen Papon - Nordic ski (Feb. 8).
Tori Ratz - girls’ basketball (Feb. 15).
Milestones:
Kaden Hartwell - Reached 125 career wins earlier this season - wrestling .
Tori Ratz - Scored her 1000th point earlier this season at Willmar - basketball.
Dominic Aguilar - Scored his 1,000th point Thursday night against Alexandria - basketball.
Otter Boys hockey, led by head coach Mike Donaghue, won their 11th straight game which ties a school record with the 1977-78 and 1984-85 teams. Their overtime victory clinched their first ever CLC boys’ hockey title.
Head speech coach, Mike Donoho, reports that varsity speech is in the middle of their season and going strong. Competing virtually has been a learning opportunity, but the Otter speakers have adapted very well and are improving their skills in virtual performance as the season progresses. The dedication of our speakers is really starting to show as participants consistently earn berths into finals and are placing very well. Captain Norah Foreman is the steady rock of the team, always positive, upbeat and willing to help. We anticipate good things for the team as we move towards the MSHSL meets in early April.
Knowledge Bowl, coached by Elizabeth Abrahams, reports that the season has been unlike any other. Due to COVID, the season got a late start and all meets have been held over Zoom. This has presented a unique opportunity to grow as a team. They were able to create three Fergus Falls teams (Fergus Fire, Fergus Fig and Fergus Fuchsia). At this time, Fergus Fire (Alex Lindgren, Ella Mayer, Tess Seay and Erika Lahti) are undefeated, and have given a strong showing at all of their meets. The team is hoping for a trip to State in April, as Fergus Falls has not been a state champion in Knowledge Bowl since 1985.
Other notable accomplishments
The Fergus Falls Public Schools was recently recognized as a Conservation Partner of the Year for its dedication and significant contribution to the Fergus Falls Wetland Management District. This recognition represents the district’s commitment to environmental education and partnership with Prairie Wetlands that now spans over 25 years.
What is the educational experience in the Fergus Falls Public School District?
Our school district is dedicated to offering the equivalent academic, arts, career/technical education and co-curricular opportunities of much larger districts while maintaining the personal relationships with each of our students typically only found in much smaller schools. Combined, our district offers the best of both worlds and it clearly shows. Our thanks for your ongoing support of our school and the community’s children. Great things are happening here!
Jeff Drake is the superintendent of Fergus Falls Public Schools.
