Scholarship funds are available from the Fergus Area College Foundation (FACF) for students planning to attend the Fergus Falls campus of M State this fall. The application deadline for those scholarships is July 15; please make sure you take the time to apply. And if you know of students attending in the fall, please share this opportunity with them.
Scholarships and the donors of those scholarships have been part of our students’ stories since FACF was incorporated in 1966. I recently came across an article written by Minnesota State Community and Technical College President Carrie Brimhall. At the time, she was interim provost at the Fergus Falls campus of M State.
While Brimhall now looks at the entire college, it was interesting to see how little has changed since her October 2011 Fergus Falls Daily Journal article.
She wrote, “The hallmark of the Foundation’s work is offering more than $125,000 annually in scholarships to 100 plus students on (the Fergus Falls) campus.” For the 2020-21 academic year, we have already awarded $181,500 to 107 students and have one more round to go.
President Brimhall wrote, “Scholarships are funded with donations from community members and college partners who know the importance of encouraging students on their journeys. These scholarships allow students to work fewer hours and become more engaged in campus life and activities, providing opportunities to enhance their whole educational experiences.
“And our students appreciate that support. They enjoy connecting with their donors to tell them that their financial support and encouragement truly make a difference.
“How rewarding it is to see a student and donor meet for the first time — there is an instant bond that often lasts far beyond the student’s M State experience.”
This is so true. The generosity of donors and the gratification of the scholarship recipients gives me goosebumps! It is the best part of my job.
Finally Brimhall added a bit about some of the other work the FACF does. “Each year $10,000 in faculty and staff grants are awarded. It is exciting to be able to inspire our staff to be creative and innovative as they enhance life on our campus. In addition, the Foundation provides assistance with the variety of student life activities on the campus. We are proud to serve the college and grateful for our many donors who make this service possible.”
I am proud to say the FACF Board of Directors recently approved $88,694 in grant support to the Fergus Falls students of M State. Wow! I cannot tell you enough how important this is to students and their educational experiences.
If you would like to make a difference on the Fergus Falls campus, we invite you to become involved in the FACF. Your gift, whether for scholarships or grant support, will help us continue this fine legacy and encourage a student on his or her journey. Connect with me at lori.larson@minnesota.edu.
Lori Larson is the executive director of the Fergus Area College Foundation supporting M State in Fergus Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.