The University of Minnesota West Central Research and Outreach Center in Morris will be hosting a free horticulture educational class Feb. 19.
“The Scoop on Soil” how to choose the proper growing media for your containers. Tips provided in fertilizing, watering and disease control. Wednesday, Feb 19, 12-1 p.m. in AgCountry Auditorium at the West Central Research and Outreach Center. 46352 State Hwy 329, Morris. 320-589-1711. Admission is free, donations accepted.
