It’s your college. That’s right. It’s your college. Even if you haven’t attended Minnesota State Community and Technical College is your college. The partnership with you is what makes the college campus in Fergus Falls successful.
Fergus Area College Foundation supports the work of M State on the Fergus Falls campus, and we recently completed a survey where respondents showed strong support of the local campus. It also shows there are plenty of opportunities for us to spread the word about all scholarships available at M State.
Did you know you could be awarded a $2,500 scholarship if you graduate from Fergus Falls High School? Or you could be eligible for a $1,000 scholarship if you live in New York Mills? We have music scholarships, agricultural scholarships, nursing scholarships and many, many more. In fact, we have about 100 scholarships that might be a fit for you or someone you know, and you can receive multiple scholarships!
Average annual tuition and fees for a full-time M State student is $5,502. Last year, the average FACF scholarship award was $1,500, but scholarships are as large as $5,000. Add a $2,500 Workforce Development Scholarship and scholarships from the 544 Foundation and Dollars for Scholars, and you could graduate from M State with zero student loans and money available for groceries and child care.
Remember, you do not pay back scholarships. Scholarships are gifts from generous people who see the value of investing in students and their success.
We need your help to get the message to students, though.
You can start by getting active in your college. Learn what is happening so you can share with others. Attend a baseball game (the first home game is April 1 at noon). Or attend the spring production of “Gilligan’s Island: The Musical,” which opens the weekend of March 27. Or maybe you just want to come and walk the halls in a safe, dry and comfortable building. It’s a great way to view the artwork the college has collected over the years.
Our college can truly make a difference in people’s lives. Just ask Karin Harjo, a former Spartan and the first female to coach full time at the World Cup level for the U.S. Ski Team. She credits her college coach, Ann Williams, with inspiring her coaching career, and she’ll share her story at the 2020 Bigwood Lecture on the Fergus Falls campus. It’s free and open to the public, so we hope you’ll join us at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. You can find more details at facfmstate.org/bigwood-lecture or on our Facebook page at facebook.com/FergusAreaCollegeFoundation.
When you come to the college and walk around, you’ll see new spaces such as the center for student and workforce success, and you’ll see firsthand the impact it’s having on the students who use it. At the opening celebration for the center last month, President Carrie Brimhall said it’s the college’s responsibility to serve the communities where M State’s campuses are located. This new space meets the needs of students – and your needs – by combining education, employment, services and job skills training.
Come for a tour. Sign up for a class. Attend an event. Invite students to your events. Get involved.
You’ll start to think about how M State can positively help you or someone you know. You’ll know it’s a great first step for beginning a career or moving into a new career. And you’ll also know to check out the scholarship application at facfmstate.org! Yes, this is your college.
Lori Larson is the executive director of the Fergus Area College Foundation supporting M State in Fergus Falls.
