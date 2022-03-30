It’s an exciting time of year at McKinley and Adams Schools in Fergus Falls. After a two year hiatus, kindergarten registration at McKinley School and the Adams School Book Fair are back. Both events have us looking towards the future with eager anticipation.
On Monday evening, McKinley staff welcomed the FFHS Graduating Class of 2035 to McKinley School during kindergarten registration. It was a special night as students in attendance received a t-shirt from our Parent Teacher Organization and spent time in a kindergarten classroom with licensed kindergarten teachers. While students were experiencing life in a kindergarten classroom, parents remained in the gymnasium to learn more about their child’s upcoming school experience beginning this fall. It’s always enjoyable to meet new students and families, and Monday evening was no exception. If you were unable to attend Kindergarten Registration, don’t worry. It’s never too late to register your child for kindergarten. Students turning age 5 before Sep. 1 are eligible to begin school. Registrations will trickle in between now and the start of the 2022-23 school year.
To register your child for kindergarten, visit kindergarten.fergusotters.org. If you have questions regarding kindergarten at McKinley School, please call us at 218-998-0544 ext 9500. We would be happy to answer your questions.
The Adams School Book Fair is back! If you haven’t experienced an Adams School Book Fair, I would encourage you to join us on Apr. 7, anytime between the hours of 3-7 p.m. Beware, Adams School staff really know how to plan an event! This year’s jungle theme, Wild about Reading, is one you won’t want to miss. The Adams School Book Fair is open to anyone in the community. Pizza will be available for a freewill donation from 5-6:30 p.m. There will be free games, free popcorn, books for all ages available for purchase and plenty of family fun! Students especially enjoy attending school events with their family members outside of normal school hours. Adams School staff are looking forward to seeing you there!
Lastly, have you ever been recognized for a positive value, quality, characteristic or behavior that other people see in you? If you have, it possibly made you smile, maybe even beam, and found you feeling proud. First and second grade students at McKinley and Adams are recognized for being safe, kind, respectful, responsible and ready to learn. Students, one from each classroom every week, are nominated by their teachers and presented an all-star certificate. Most students tell me they display their certificates on their refrigerator or other special location in their home. Those same students, when asked, share that the first person they want to show their certificate to is their mom, followed closely by dad. Grandparents and siblings are also mentioned. At McKinley and Adams Schools, we are continually on the lookout to recognize and reinforce the positive choices and values that our young students display.