Gwyneth “Winnie” Gray of Pelican Rapids, was recently named one of Minnesota Connections Academy’s (MNCA) Students of the Month in recognition of her achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.
Winnie, a second-grader at the statewide online school, was nominated by her teacher Ms. Fox in recognition of her hard work and positive attitude in the virtual classroom. As a Student of the Month, Winnie will be presented with a certificate of achievement, be profiled in the Minnesota Connections Academy student newsletter and on the school’s social media pages.
Winnie enrolled in Minnesota Connections Academy this year to be in a stable learning environment while the pandemic continues. Her mother Tammie said while the transition to online learning was a little bumpy, Winnie has adjusted and enjoys the curriculum, the schedule flexibility and the ability to work at her own pace.
Each month during the school year MNCA will recognize students in grades K through 12 who are excelling in the program.
“Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers,” said Melissa Gould, MNCA principal. “The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they each deserve.”
