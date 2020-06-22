The spring semester dean's list at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 equals an A) or higher for the semester ending in May 2020.

The following local students were named to the dean's list at Gustavus Adolphus College:

Ashby

Henri Santelman

 

Perham

Brooklyn Koetke

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments