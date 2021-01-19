The Fall Semester Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in December 2020.

The following local students were named to the Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College:

Ashby

Henri Santelman

 

Dalton

Peter Johnson

 

Perham

Brooklyn Koetke

Load comments