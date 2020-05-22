The Henning school board will hire Barry Olson as interim superintendent for the upcoming school year 2020-2021 through a contract with School Administrative Specialty Services representative Ray Farwell.
Olson, a retired superintendent for the Blooming Prairie School District will be contracted to work 132 days for $600 per day for a total cost of $79,200.
