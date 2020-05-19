The Henning school board’s search for a new superintendent will be prolonged after their choice for the position — Ryan Baron, superintendent for the Tri-County School District in Karlstad — was unable to get out of the remaining year of his contract.

Instead of waiting for Baron’s contract to expire the school board voted 5-1, with Deb Hart the only one against, to move forward with an interim superintendent for the 2020-21 school year. The school board was hoping to have the position filled before current Superintendent Mike Rowe leaves the school district at the end of June but now will repost the position some time in January of 2021. Baron can reapply for the position as well.

