There’s an old quote attributed to Woody Allen, “80% of success is showing up.” It’s catchy, but after pondering over it I have reached the conclusion that it is woefully inadequate. It implies that great things come about by happenstance. I find the words of Gary Ryan far more perceptive in producing great things - “It’s simply not enough to just show up and do your work. Superior performance is not, never has been, nor will it ever be, the by-product of ordinary efforts.” I’ll return to this quote in a little bit.
I will give credit to Mr. Allen for identifying the first step. The first step is simply showing up.
That takes me to the topic of school attendance. From an educational standpoint, we want our students in school every single day that they are healthy enough to be here. Growing up, I had no idea if there were any state statutes requiring compulsory school attendance. I do know that my parents managed to unanimously pass their own compulsory attendance law that governed the two Drake boys. As an added bonus it also contained a performance clause. We were to be in school every day and we were expected to do our best.
Where are we at with regard to student attendance in Fergus Falls? The district has been participating in discussions with advisors on attendance and effective policies and practice. As part of this work, data was gathered and analyzed through the Center of Applied Research and Educational Improvement which is affiliated with the University of Minnesota.
“Consistent attendance” was defined as attending school 95% of the days or more in a school year. The following results compared Fergus Falls Public Schools to the rest of Otter Tail County:
Overall percent of students who demonstrated “Consistent attendance” from 2018-19: Elementary - Fergus Falls 60.6%; Elementary - Otter Tail County 60.8%; Secondary - Fergus Falls 50%; Secondary - Otter Tail County 49.6%.
There is work to be done in this area. Personally, I would love to see these figures for our district and county reach 80% or higher. We need our students to attend every day.
“Chronic absence” is defined as missing 10% or more of instructional days in a school year. Overall % of students who demonstrated “Chronic Absence” 2018-19: Elementary - Fergus Falls 15.6%; Elementary - Otter Tail County 15.9%; Secondary - Fergus Falls 22%; Secondary - Otter Tail County 23.8%.
Again, it would be wonderful to see the percentages drop to under 5%.
In addition to the work being done through the University of Minnesota cohort, area school officials, county employees and other agency employees who work with children have been discussing how to best support families and how to more effectively connect with each individual student. Truancy isn’t the problem, truancy is a symptom of a problem. We all share a responsibility in thoroughly examining issues and working together to provide impactful solutions.
With that, one more critical piece needs to happen. As a society, it is my hope that education be considered one of our highest priorities. Aside from faith and family, education retains the power to positively impact lives. It holds the key in ensuring that every child has an opportunity to reach his or her potential and provides a pathway out of generational poverty.
A long time ago, a friend, mentor, and former teacher of mine, Dee Steele, shared a piece of wisdom with a group of teenage boys in faded Levis and Nike Bruins. She told us that education was one of the few things in life that could never be taken away from us. I’ve never forgotten those words.
Over time, I continued to develop a deeper appreciation for education. I have come to see the act of learning as a component of a fulfilling life. When applied to education, Mr. Ryan’s quote, “It’s simply not enough to just show up and do your work. ‘Superior performance is not, never has been, nor will it ever be, the by-product of ordinary efforts,’ surely holds true. The first step is walking through the doors each day. The second step is being fully engaged and making a personal commitment to do your very best. What value does education have for you and what role could you play in affirming its importance to our community’s children?
Jeff Drake is the superintendent of Fergus Falls Public Schools.
