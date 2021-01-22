More than 11,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2020 dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Area students include:

Erhard

Morgan Lider, veterinary medicine

 

Ottertail

Micah T. A. Esala, veterinary medicine

 

Pelican Rapids

Sarah Christine Thompson, management

 

Perham

Emily Rose Holzer, veterinary medicine

 

 

