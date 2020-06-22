More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 dean's Llst. Students named to the dean's list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of nine credit hours of graded coursework.

Ottertail

Micah T. A. Esala, 2, Veterinary Medicine

 

Pelican Rapids

Sarah Christine Thompson, 2, prebusiness

 

 

 

 

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments