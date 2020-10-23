Junior Leader Workshop (JLW) -“4-H: The Next Level” was held Oct. 15 at Faith Haven Camp near Battle Lake. This camp is designed to inspire and enable each participant to uncover unique abilities, develop greater confidence and master strategies for success as a leader in their 4-H program. It is essential for the future of rural communities to develop leaders to become productive and contributing individuals. Forty-three youth in grades 6-9 attended, representing 10 4-H programs in order to develop skills to take them to the next level of leadership in 4-H and their communities.
Youth participants are part of different planning committees. These committees are used as vehicles to empower youth to become more confident, learn to work as part of a team and to showcase their skills to others. Committee members plan activities and implement them throughout the camp. Committees are guided by continuing committee members (CCM’s) who were chosen after last year’s JLW through an application process.
West Otter Tail County 4-H had eight youth attending: Alison, Wesley, Kellan, Nicole, Jack, Andrea, Addie and Elizabeth.
In addition to working in their committees, youth took part in workshops to further develop their leadership skills. Workshops included: team building, problem-solving, STEM, goat soap making, exploring the Minnesota 4-H state ambassador program and learning about themselves.
For information about 4-H contact the West Otter Tail County Extension Office at 218-998-8760.
