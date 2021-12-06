Kids today have more technology than they ever had. However, kids aren't always the nicest to their technology, so have you ever wondered how a school keeps up with all their students having technology? Well, my name is Madison Puttbrese and I’m part of that solution by working in my school's tech department.
I'm currently working with ISD 544 tech as my work-based learning internship managing school technology. As a main part of my internship I fix student Chromebooks. They get broken a lot more than you think they would, and not all of it is because students don't take care of their technology. I also help with errors on our network, setting up teacher desks and rooms, cameras, and so on. I spend my first two hours every morning working with Mr. Donoho in our tech department. My favorite thing to do is Chromebook repair, no questions about it. I got into this because I am hoping to go into cybersecurity. I plan to go to college for it next year.
I love my internship and I take lots of pride in what I do. I am one of the first students to be a part of our Otter Den program. It’s a great opportunity for students interested in technology to help their school. I didn't originally think that an internship would be the best idea for me. I figured it was just a waste of time and I wouldn’t enjoy it. Through my internship I have had so many great opportunities and experiences. I even got to start my internship this last summer as a summer job rather than an internship.
I think it's a great experience for anyone looking to get a head start in something they want to do or to try out a career before they fully commit to it. There are so many great and flexible opportunities for students today that you just might not know how to get into. There are many options and so many people are looking for teen workers to step up into the workforce. This is a great option for anyone interested in getting started in what they want to do.
