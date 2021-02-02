Marinn Knapp received her Bachelor of Science in animal science from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
She was among 420 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following commencement in December. Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 386 undergraduates, while 34 students received master’s degrees.
