The June Lynne Lacey Foundation awarded three scholarships May 28 at the Awards Day Ceremony at Ashby High School. Recipients were McKenna Williams, Kate Jensen and Deklin Goeden.

Director, Joyce Lacey, congratulated the recipients and encouraged all the graduates to follow their dreams, be their brother's keeper, be a voice for the vulnerable (whose voices have been silenced by injustice) and be leaders for social justice and human rights.

Lacey encouraged the graduates to view the Netflix film "I Care A Lot" and the documentaries "The Guarian" and "How America's Greatest Generation Has Become Our Most Abused Generation.” Both can be found at the National Association to Stop Guardianship Abuse website.

The June Lynne Lacey Foundation serves vulnerable adults and children, the elderly, disabled and veterans.  Many of whom have had their human rights taken from them through forced fraudulent guardianships, done through probate court (which is meant for property, not people). Thus, people become merely property, which is a form of slavery. In essence, those in guardianships are the property of their guardian. 

Lacey encouraged graduates to always take a stand for what is right, just and true.

