The June Lynne Lacey Foundation presented scholarships to Courtney Koefod, Samantha Schlotfeld, Madeline Bailey, Taleeyah Johnson, Kalista Aamot and Amelia Barry in a virtual awards ceremony. The entire ceremony can be viewed at the Ashby High School website.
June Lynne Lacey was a 1947 Ashby High School graduate and salutatorian. She received a scholarship and went on to continue her education at Concordia College.
June dedicated her life to helping others. She believed in education, volunteering and community service.
Scholarship recipients applied by writing a letter addressing six criteria. Those criteria were their GPA, extra curricular activities, how they have supported their community, their volunteer work, why they are applying for the scholarship and their goals after high school.
Each of the six recipients received a $200 scholarship, trophy and their name permanently placed on a plaque at the school.
