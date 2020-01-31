Lakes Country Academy (LCA), a program within the education services department at Lakes Country Service Cooperative (LCSC), is excited to announce that school is in session at the newly renovated Fergus Falls site. On Feb. 10 from 4-6 p.m. community members are invited to tour the new site located at 1814 First Ave. North, in Fergus Falls and learn about the students LCA serves. Special education director Dessica Veum states:
“Along with showing off our new site, we are eager to share with the community what it is LCA embodies and a little about the students we serve. It is LCA’s belief that all students are worthy of being seen for the strengths they have and supported for the challenges they face.”
LCSC and LCA are incredibly thankful for the city of Fergus Falls and Port Authority as the move would not have been possible without their partnership. In addition, LCSC and LCA express gratitude for collaborating school member districts. Director of education programs Josh Nelson affirms this appreciation:
“It has been a tremendous honor to work with innovative superintendents and special education directors to create and carry out a vision that requires pooling resources in order to better the outcome for our students. Our staff and partners work tirelessly to fulfill that vision every day.”
For more information on LCA and the open house, please visit our website at www.lcsc.org/lca.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.