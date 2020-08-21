Dayton Soby still cherishes his ties to Fergus Falls, even though it has been more than 60 years since he graduated from high school and left to begin a decades-long career as an attorney and community leader.
Future generations of Fergus Falls area students will benefit from Soby’s loyalty to his hometown, thanks to the creation of the Dayton Soby Leadership Scholarship Endowment which was first awarded in the fall of 2019. The endowment through Fergus Area College Foundation funds scholarships for students attending the Fergus Falls campus of Minnesota State Community and Technical College.
The scholarship endowment is supported by a $100,000 grant from the J.A. Wedum Foundation, a private Minnesota foundation, in recognition of Soby’s long-time contributions to its success. He has been a foundation trustee since 2004.
Payton, the son of B.K. and Lucile Soby, and the brother of John and Odny, believes that he was fortunate to grow up in Fergus Falls. He still calls his Class of 1957 “the greatest class” and notes with pride that the Otter basketball team went 27-1 in 1957 and took third place in the state tournament back in the one-class era. During his last two years of high school, the Otter football team was undefeated.
Following high school he graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead and the University of Michigan Law School. After serving as law clerk to Judge Harry Blackmun of the U. S. Court of Appeals, Soby joined the Rider Bennett law firm in Minneapolis. He practiced law as a firm partner for nearly 40 years and also had an extensive volunteer career serving Minnesota nonprofit and church organizations.
Inspired by his father, who was a founder of Fergus Area College Foundation and served as its treasurer and a board member for 40 years, Soby has previously been instrumental in the creation of two larger scholarship endowments at FACF.
“I know no better way to leave a legacy for the benefit of my hometown than to create a scholarship endowment which helps local students to get an education and supports the local college,” Soby said. “M State is such a significant institution in the community, contributing to increased employment opportunities and providing the skilled people needed by local employers.”
Soby and his wife, Ruth, have four daughters, Tina, Katy, Karin and Kelsey, and seven grandchildren (so far). They live in The Villages in Florida and spend summers at their Minnesota lake home in Fifty Lakes.
