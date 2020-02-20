Join garden enthusiasts from across the state at this year’s 25th annual Let’s Get Growing workshop! University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners of Douglas County invite you to their popular “Let’s Get Growing” workshop on Saturday, April 4 at Discovery Middle School, 510 McKay Ave. N., Alexandria, MN 56308. Register between 8-8:45 a.m., visit the marketplace and enjoy refreshments before the keynote speaker begins at 8:45 a.m.
This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Joe Storlien on Gardening in Minnesota’s Changing Climate. Gardening is risky business, as Mother Nature always seems to throw plenty of obstacles at gardeners each year. As Minnesota’s climate changes, some challenges will be amplified, and new challenges will arise. Storlien will discuss some of the basics of Minnesota’s changing climate, how it relates to gardeners, and focus on how to make gardens resilient against future challenges.
In addition to the keynote speaker, participants customize their day by choosing four breakout sessions from a large variety of topics. Registration includes refreshments, lunch and sessions. Early-bird registration is $ 30 or $ 35 at the door.
Register online on or before March 25 at z.umn.edu/LGG2020 or for paper brochure with registration form (cash or check payment) please visit extension.umn.edu/douglas.
