“Good evening. This is the Lions Reading Program, a local newspaper reading service of the radio talking book network supported by Fergus Falls and other area Lions Clubs.”
Those were the first words heard by local listeners of the Radio Talking Book Network (RTBN) at 7 p.m. April 1, 1993, broadcast from Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
That was the first broadcast in the state of Minnesota where local listeners could hear selected articles from their local newspapers.
In the summer of 1992, John Bloom a resident of Fergus Falls wrote a letter to the editor of The Daily Journal explaining that what he missed most, when he was losing his sight, was being able to walk into the local cafes and being able to discuss what the newspaper had to say about local and state issues. As a result of the letter several people including the State Sevices for the Blind, local editor, representatives for the local Lions Clubs, John Bloom, and Cal Larsen, who was on the board of the State Services for the Blind, met and a system was developed where the local and area newspapers could be read by local volunteer readers and the one hour program was born.
Volunteer readers were recruited and continue to be recruited, tested and trained. A small room at Bethlehem Lutheran Church was volunteered for a broadcast room and is still used today. The first broadcast was a success and the program continues today. However, the program is on hold at this time due to the COVID-19 virus.
Area newspapers were contacted and they agreed to provide a copy of their paper every week for the program.
Those newspapers continue to work with the program today. They are The Fergus Falls Daily Journal, Battle Lake Review, New York Mills Dispatch, Perham Focus, Citizens Advocate of Henning, Pelican Rapids Press, Grant County Herald, Parker Prairie Independent and the Frazee Vergas Forum.
This program was the first of its kind in Minnesota and has now expanded to other communities in Minnesota as well as Canada and other states.
The program is under a board of directors with members of the Elizabeth Lions, Riverside Lions of Fergus Falls, one reader, the person that does the volunteer schedule, a listener (however, this position is open at this time) as well as the person that monitors the equipment.
Today, the program has three members on the board that were helpful in getting this program off the ground and started. They were asked what was important about the reading program and Duane Rose responded, “The program provided people who have visual and other disabilities, local information and the obituaries all in one hour.”
Bev Norlin responded that it helps people know what was happening with people they knew in the area. She said she had done the reader scheduling from the beginning of 1998. “We had a lot of readers at that time.”
Ginny Paulson responded, “It served an area of need for the community with visual problems and disabilities. I knew John Bloom and was aware of his frustration and his need for local news and information, as well as his dedication to helping others. Lions Clubs were asked by Helen Keller to be knights of the blind in 1925 and this program was a way to locally meet that challenge. After all the Lions motto is “We Serve.” What better way to do that?”
A newer board member was asked to comment on the program. Sue Hanneman replied, “Many of our volunteers, Lions and non-Lions know we are serving a need in our community for our local people. We are always looking for new volunteers. It does not take much time, you can do a minimum of two hours a month or more if you like. You always read with another person. At 6 p.m., you line up the article you plan to read and then read from 7-8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, except for national holidays.
“It feels good to know we are serving our local communities in one small way.”
The Lions Reading Program would like to thank all our loyal listeners, volunteers, readers, past and present, the State Services of the Blind, the RTBN, the local radio station, M&H, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Otter Tail Power, all of the area newspapers, and all of the other people that have made this such a success for all of the past years.
If you would like more information on the program or would like to volunteer, please call Ginny Paulson at 218-736-5109 or Lynn Brand at 218-739-3842.
