The Youth Outreach Scholarship Committee of Lions District 5M9 is offering up to $12,000 in college scholarships for the 2020-21 school year. The application deadline is Nov. 15, 2020.

The students must be in their final two years of college and have a major which will lead to a career in working with youth. 

To be eligible the students must have graduated from a high school that is within Lions District 5M9 or their home is in the district of 5M9. District 5M9 has 66 Lions Clubs including the following clubs in this region; Breckenridge, Campbell, Dalton, Elizabeth, Fergus Falls, Rothsay and Underwood.

Scholarships are available by contacting a Lions member of one of the clubs or by downloading the fillable application from www.lionsof5m9.org. Click on the Youth Outreach image.

