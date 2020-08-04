The Youth Outreach Scholarship Committee of Lions District 5M9 is offering up to $12,000 in college scholarships for the 2020-21 school year. The application deadline is Nov. 15, 2020.
The students must be in their final two years of college and have a major which will lead to a career in working with youth.
To be eligible the students must have graduated from a high school that is within Lions District 5M9 or their home is in the district of 5M9. District 5M9 has 66 Lions Clubs including the following clubs in this region; Breckenridge, Campbell, Dalton, Elizabeth, Fergus Falls, Rothsay and Underwood.
Scholarships are available by contacting a Lions member of one of the clubs or by downloading the fillable application from www.lionsof5m9.org. Click on the Youth Outreach image.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.