St. Cloud State University graduated more than 1,135 students during spring semester 2020. Several area students graduated from the university.

Students include:

Battle Lake

Steven Harrington, Bachelor of Science, Information Systems, Summa Cum Laude

Fergus Falls

Lucas Kasper, Bachelor of Science, Meteorology

Pelican Rapids

Hope Cardwell, Bachelor of Arts, Art

