St. Cloud State University graduated more than 1,135 students during spring semester 2020. Several area students graduated from the university.
Students include:
Battle Lake
Steven Harrington, Bachelor of Science, Information Systems, Summa Cum Laude
Fergus Falls
Lucas Kasper, Bachelor of Science, Meteorology
Pelican Rapids
Hope Cardwell, Bachelor of Arts, Art
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.