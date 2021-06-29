The office of the registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of spring 2021 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during the spring session 2021.
Battle Lake
Alyssa Evavold, Bachelor of Science in agricultural business and equine management
Henning
Molly Cordes, Bachelor of Science in elementary education
