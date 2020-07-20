The following students have been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced recently.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Students include:

Ashby

Miles Wing, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

 

Battle Lake

Taylor Koefod, Senior, College of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

 

Fergus Falls

Caleb Danielson, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Olivia Fischer, Senior, Carlson School of Management

Anna Reard, Junior, College of Biological Sciences

Emilie Reard, Senior, College of Biological Sciences

Chase Strube, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Emma Uhrich, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

 

Pelican Rapids

Moriah Johnson, Senior, Carlson School of Management

 

Perham

 Jace Kovash, Junior, Carlson School of Management

Keith Nordick, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Abbey Zepper, Senior, College of Educ/Human Development

Load comments