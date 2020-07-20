The following students have been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced recently.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Students include:
Ashby
Miles Wing, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Battle Lake
Taylor Koefod, Senior, College of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Fergus Falls
Caleb Danielson, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Olivia Fischer, Senior, Carlson School of Management
Anna Reard, Junior, College of Biological Sciences
Emilie Reard, Senior, College of Biological Sciences
Chase Strube, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Emma Uhrich, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Pelican Rapids
Moriah Johnson, Senior, Carlson School of Management
Perham
Jace Kovash, Junior, Carlson School of Management
Keith Nordick, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
Abbey Zepper, Senior, College of Educ/Human Development
