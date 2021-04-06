To be eligible for the dean's list, Bemidji State University students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a minimum of a 3.5 GPA during the semester.

 

Dalton

• Noah Wendland

 

Elizabeth

•Connor Hexum

 

Fergus Falls, Minnesota

• Sara King

• Julianna Lindsey

 

Henning

• Katelyn Rinicker

 

Perham

• Gage Paurus

