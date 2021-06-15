Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

To make the dean’s list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college - for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the dean’s list. 

The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.

 

Fergus Falls

William Pawlowski is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

 

Perham

Aixa Kolofale is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Clinical Laboratory Science.

