Local students have earned dean’s list honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, at the conclusion of the spring 2020 semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA during the semester. A total of 737 students earned spring 2020 dean’s list honors from the university, and an additional 356 students earned president’s list honors for earning perfect 4.0 GPAs.

 

Dalton

Noah Wendland

 

Elizabeth

Connor Hexum

 

Fergus Falls

Sara King

 

Ottertail

Vanessa Burlingame

Katelyn Robinson

 

Pelican Rapids

Cassidy Kubitz

 

Perham

Gage Paurus

Zack Tellinghuisen 

