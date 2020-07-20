Local students have earned dean’s list honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, at the conclusion of the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA during the semester. A total of 737 students earned spring 2020 dean’s list honors from the university, and an additional 356 students earned president’s list honors for earning perfect 4.0 GPAs.
Dalton
Noah Wendland
Elizabeth
Connor Hexum
Fergus Falls
Sara King
Ottertail
Vanessa Burlingame
Katelyn Robinson
Pelican Rapids
Cassidy Kubitz
Perham
Gage Paurus
Zack Tellinghuisen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.