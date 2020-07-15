St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,700 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2020 spring semester dean's list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Students include:

Fergus Falls

Ashlyn Hess, Herberger Business School, Marketing, B.S.

Sadie Marty, College of Liberal Arts, Art, B.A.

Arianna Soydara, College of Liberal Arts, Graphic Design, B.F.A.

Henning

Amanda Morlock, School of Health and Human Services, Social Work, B.S.

Pelican Rapids

Hope Cardwell, College of Liberal Arts, Art, B.A.

Rothsay

Alex Larson, School of Health and Human Services, Communication Sciences and Disorders, B.S.

 

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments