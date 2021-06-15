St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,100 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2021 spring semester dean’s list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

       

Fergus Falls

Arianna Soydara, College of Liberal Arts, graphic design, B.F.A.

 

Rothsay

Alex Larson, School of Health and Human Services, communication sciences and disorders, B.S.

