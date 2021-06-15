The University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring semester dean’s list honoring 1,788 students has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning. 

To be named to the dean’s list, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average. Area students are listed below by hometown, name, and major.

 

Fergus Falls

Wyatt Thorson, agricultural engineering

 

Pelican Rapids

Myra Kraemer, comm sciences and disorders

 

Perham

Carter Aakre, chemistry

