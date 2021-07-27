Bemidji — Local students have been placed on Bemidji State University's president's list for the spring 2021 semester.

To be eligible for the president's honor roll, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester. 

 

Fergus Falls

Nicholas Aune

Nicolas Carlson

Sara King

 

Pelican Rapids

Abigail Syverson

