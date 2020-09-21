Thirty-one students at Minnesota State Community and Technical College have been awarded the Minnesota Workforce Development Scholarships in the final round of awards for the 2020-21 academic year.
Local scholarship winners include Crystal Villagomez of Pelican Rapids, Alexxander Brown of Wadena, Elizabeth Merkins of Perham, and Fardosa Hassan and Kero Adam of Fergus Falls.
Dillion Christensen of Battle Lake, was also one of 72 recipients to receive the scholarship at Northland Community and Technical College.
Beginning in 2017, the Legislature created the Minnesota Workforce Development Scholarship allocating over $1 million in funds to encourage Minnesota’s graduating seniors to enter high-demand fields at one of Minnesota State’s colleges. The 2019 legislative session resulted in a supplementary $2 million earmarked for students for this school year. The $2,500 scholarships are funded by the Minnesota Legislature to help ease the shortage of skilled workers in high-demand career fields. To qualify for the scholarship, students must be enrolled in one of six high-demand career areas: advanced manufacturing, agriculture, early childhood education, health care services, transportation, or information technology.
In all, M State awarded 106 Minnesota Workforce Development Scholarships worth $265,000 for the current academic year. Students in more than 40 M State programs and on all four M State campuses were eligible for the awards.
Scholarship recipients must be Minnesota residents, enroll in a minimum of nine credits per semester and maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0. For qualifying students, the scholarship can be renewed for a second year, bringing the total award to $5,000.
“The Workforce Development Scholarships have an incredible impact on the students who receive these awards,” said M State President Carrie Brimhall. “These scholarship cover nearly half of the cost of full-time attendance at M State, greatly reducing the students’ need to borrow or work while they’re taking classes. We believe these scholarships mean students can be more successful in their studies.”
For more information on Workforce Development Scholarships and eligible programs at M State, visit minnesota.edu/wdscholarships.
The Minnesota Workforce Development Scholarship program was launched by the Legislature in 2018 and expanded in 2019. A total of $8 million in Minnesota Workforce Development Scholarships was awarded at Minnesota State colleges and universities in the current academic year.
