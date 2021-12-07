My name is Mia Marsh, and I’m a senior at Kennedy Secondary School. I wanted to participate in this internship program to actually get some hands-on experience, and to really have a look into the working world. Throughout the years I have always had a passion for social work, but last year I looked into esthetician work as well. Being able to move around to different sites has given me a lot of great opportunities to see different work environments. When I go to college I would really like to know what career I am going to pursue and this internship has been a great way to get a grasp on this.
I am currently doing my internship at Good Life Services. Good Life Services is a client-support service, where employees actually go out into the community with clients and help with everyday activities. I am mostly working in their office building with Kathy Haffley, the human resources specialist at their business. We spend time going over their different guidelines, and learning more about the cares they provide. I have been able to sit in on a Zoom meeting, as well as even meet with a client. This internship has been a mixture of hands-on experience while also learning finer details that go into social work.
I am also interning at Pure Aesthetics, a medical spa with Ashley McCauley. Ashley is a nurse practitioner at Lake Region Healthcare, but owns her spa as well. This internship has been really interesting to be a part of. I have been able to sit in on numerous procedures including microneedling, laser hair removal, etc. Ashley and I have done different things like learning about her product management and going through the different procedures.
This internship has been really beneficial to me just because of all the opportunities. Mrs. Enderson has created a way for students to learn how real jobs work. I think too many seniors go into college having no idea of what career path to choose, and end up taking classes in college they aren’t really interested in. This gives the chance to show employee skills like professionalism, responsibility and integrity. This internship has been a place for me to grow my social skills with adults and show good work ethic. It is really important for seniors to take advantage of this opportunity. With so many career choices, this can narrow it down for you.
After I graduate this year, I am planning on attending college in the fall. I have applied to quite a few colleges, but I am hoping to get accepted into The University of Minnesota Twin Cities. From there I plan to get another CNA job while completing school. I would really love for my end job to be a school counselor, so I think I am going to pursue social work as well as some psychology. While attending school I am hoping to be able to get more involved with the community. Compared to growing up in a smaller town, Minneapolis has so many more great opportunities to offer for young adults.