Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 615 students to its president’s list and 572 students to its dean’s list for the 2021 Spring Semester.
Students on the president’s list earned a grade point average of 4.0 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.
Students on the dean’s list earned a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.
Students named to the M State president’s list and dean’s list are:
Ashby
Kalista Aamot, president’s list
Robert Anderson, president’s list
Zachary Cunningham, dean’s list
Anissa Heinrich, president’s list
Tarryn Hill, president’s list
Jessica Jensen, president’s list
Jaden Norby, president’s list
Evan Paulson, dean’s list
Alison Rein, president’s list
Madeline Thompson, dean’s list
McKenna Williams, president’s list
Battle Lake
Kattie Meek, dean’s list
Jenny Roberts, dean’s list
Maia Scholten, president’s list
Misty Wilkie, president’s list
Dalton
Brianna Evavold, dean’s list
Amber Frigaard, president’s list
Thomas Kaste, dean’s list
Gunnar Lewis, dean’s list
Trevor Swonger, dean’s list
Elbow Lake
Kaleigh Anderson, dean’s list
Samantha Butcher, president’s list
Halle Foslien, president’s list
Benett Grove, president’s list
Madison Hansen, dean’s list
Jada Hohler, president’s list
Jenna Johnsrud, president’s list
Elizabeth Rustan, president’s list
Jessica St. Martin, dean’s list
Elizabeth
Brandi Ochoa, dean’s list
Erhard
Amiee Haarstick, president’s list
Brittney LaPoint, president’s list
Grace Lider, president’s list
Jazmyn Peterson, dean’s list
Caleb Stilwell, dean’s list
Brett Weiss, president’s list
Fergus Falls
Krosby Aasness, dean’s list
Kero Adam, dean’s list
Liv Anderson, president’s list
Sterling Andrews, president’s list
Rea Arntson, dean’s list
Hayden Bach, president’s list
Laura Braun, dean’s list
Cassandra Carlson, dean’s list
Lily Chamoun, president’s list
Conner Christenson, dean’s list
Jonah Dahlstrom, dean’s list
Olivia Daniels, president’s list
Micah Demmer, dean’s list
Madalyn Dent, dean’s list
Andrew Dysthe, president’s list
Cadey Eatherton, president’s list
Olivia Foss, dean’s list
Ruthanne Frank-Holzner, president’s list
Trevor Gerstmann, president’s list
Madison Hays, dean’s list
Jessica Hein, dean’s list
Kylie Janssen, president’s list
Kylie Jennen, dean’s list
Sarah Johnson, president’s list
Michael Jones, president’s list
Faith Jorud, president’s list
Lydia Juhl, dean’s list
Susan Kamstra, president’s list
Elissa Lee, president’s list
Michael Maanum, dean’s list
Aumbra Manley, president’s list
Anna Mayers, dean’s list
Rebecca Mortenson, president’s list
Elizabeth Nelson, dean’s list
Timothy Nyberg, president’s list
Alison Olson, dean’s list
Hannah Prody, president’s list
Christopher Rausch, president’s list
Ella Reinhardt, president’s list
Brianna Rud, president’s list
John Runningen, president’s list
Janelle Sampson, dean’s list
Luke Seelhammer, president’s list
Madison Shjerve, president’s list
Jacob Steen, president’s list
McKenzie Stoen, president’s list
Shelby Tabbut, dean’s list
Jolynn Treinen, president’s list
Charlee Ugstad, dean’s list
Maureen Underhill, dean’s list
Marissa Witt, dean’s list
Diedre Yanske, dean’s list
Megan Zigler, president’s list
Henning
Jackson Bjorklund, dean’s list
Leland Bjorklund, dean’s list
Lucas Bjorklund, dean’s list
Alyvia Bunkowski, president’s list
Macie Cichy, president’s list
Ellie Dague, dean’s list
Kathryn Dignan, dean’s list
Sam Fisher, dean’s list
Gracie Grabe, president’s list
Grace Hammer, president’s list
Megan Hansen, dean’s list
Kristyn Ikeogu, president’s list
Makena Kenyon, president’s list
Kylee Mesker, president’s list
Desta Misegades, dean’s list
Megan Rinicker, president’s list
Erica Scott, president’s list
Emma Severson, president’s list
Megan Weber, president’s list
Andrew Weniger, dean’s list
Ottertail
Justice Aus, dean’s list
Lily DeBoer, dean’s list
Cassandra Meyer, president’s list
Abby Obright, dean’s list
Samantha Pary, president’s list
Jacob Ugstad, dean’s list
Amanda Veralrud, president’s list
Pelican Rapids
Stacie Abarca, president’s list
Mahad Ali, dean’s list
Riley Berg, dean’s list
Brianna Colosky, dean’s list
Alyce Erdman, president’s list
Leslie Garcia, president’s list
Collin Ginnaty, president’s list
Paola Gonzalez, dean’s list
Rachael Guler, dean’s list
Allison Haiby, president’s list
Abdifitah Isse, dean’s list
Mohamed Isse, president’s list
Cassie Klovstad, president’s list
McHale Korf, dean’s list
Brooklyn Korynta, dean’s list
Sadie Lemus, president’s list
Rachel Lynnes, president’s list
Gretta Nordgren, dean’s list
Emma Seter, dean’s list
Larisa Slotten, dean’s list
Anna Stephenson, president’s list
Viktoria Stephenson, president’s list
Mia Stewart, president’s list
Audrey Tuper, dean’s list
Perham
Amanda Carstens, dean’s list
Gareth Covington, president’s list
Emma Daniels, president’s list
Dana Flink, dean’s list
Dawson Frensko, president’s list
Jack Fudge, dean’s list
Gage Germolus, president’s list
Sydney Greenwaldt, dean’s list
Gavin Grismer, president’s list
Amber Guntermann, dean’s list
Carter Haman, president’s list
Tucker Henderson, dean’s list
Jayme Herness, dean’s list
Kaitlin Johnson, president’s list
Bryan Kimber, president’s list
Isaiah Laudenbach, dean’s list
Gage Lippman, president’s list
Kimberly Merkins, dean’s list
Skylar Nelson, president’s list
Savanna Olson, president’s list
Carrie Poole, president’s list
Anya Roe, president’s list
Hope Rosen, president’s list
Elijah Schmidt, dean’s list
Maggie Trites, president’s list
Erin Winter, president’s list
Rothsay
Amanda Aaberg, president’s list
Chase Balken, president’s list
Christopher Carrillo, president’s list
Susan Carrillo, president’s list
Jessica Carter, dean’s list
Tanner Heier, president’s list
Natalie Vogel, president’s list
Underwood
Laurie Keller, president’s list
Joseph Kupfer, president’s list
Kaley Quam, president’s list
Reese Richards, president’s list
Allison Schauff, dean’s list
Tabitha Stender, president’s list
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.