Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 615 students to its president’s list  and 572 students to its dean’s list  for the 2021 Spring Semester. 

Students on the president’s list  earned a grade point average of 4.0 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.

Students on the dean’s list  earned a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.

Students named to the M State president’s list  and dean’s list  are:

 

Ashby

 Kalista Aamot, president’s list  

 Robert Anderson, president’s list  

 Zachary Cunningham, dean’s list 

 Anissa Heinrich, president’s list  

 Tarryn Hill, president’s list  

 Jessica Jensen, president’s list  

 Jaden Norby, president’s list  

 Evan Paulson, dean’s list 

 Alison Rein, president’s list  

 Madeline Thompson, dean’s list 

 McKenna Williams, president’s list  

 

Battle Lake

 Kattie Meek, dean’s list 

 Jenny Roberts, dean’s list 

 Maia Scholten, president’s list  

 Misty Wilkie, president’s list  

 

Dalton

 Brianna Evavold, dean’s list 

 Amber Frigaard, president’s list  

 Thomas Kaste, dean’s list 

 Gunnar Lewis, dean’s list 

 Trevor Swonger, dean’s list 

 

Elbow Lake

 Kaleigh Anderson, dean’s list 

 Samantha Butcher, president’s list  

 Halle Foslien, president’s list  

 Benett Grove, president’s list  

 Madison Hansen, dean’s list 

 Jada Hohler, president’s list  

 Jenna Johnsrud, president’s list  

 Elizabeth Rustan, president’s list  

 Jessica St. Martin, dean’s list 

 

Elizabeth

 Brandi Ochoa, dean’s list 

 

Erhard

 Amiee Haarstick, president’s list  

 Brittney LaPoint, president’s list  

 Grace Lider, president’s list  

 Jazmyn Peterson, dean’s list 

 Caleb Stilwell, dean’s list 

 Brett Weiss, president’s list  

 

Fergus Falls

 Krosby Aasness, dean’s list 

 Kero Adam, dean’s list 

 Liv Anderson, president’s list  

 Sterling Andrews, president’s list  

 Rea Arntson, dean’s list 

 Hayden Bach, president’s list  

 Laura Braun, dean’s list 

 Cassandra Carlson, dean’s list 

 Lily Chamoun, president’s list  

 Conner Christenson, dean’s list 

 Jonah Dahlstrom, dean’s list 

 Olivia Daniels, president’s list  

 Micah Demmer, dean’s list 

 Madalyn Dent, dean’s list 

 Andrew Dysthe, president’s list  

 Cadey Eatherton, president’s list  

 Olivia Foss, dean’s list 

 Ruthanne Frank-Holzner, president’s list  

 Trevor Gerstmann, president’s list  

 Madison Hays, dean’s list 

 Jessica Hein, dean’s list 

 Kylie Janssen, president’s list  

 Kylie Jennen, dean’s list 

 Sarah Johnson, president’s list  

 Michael Jones, president’s list  

 Faith Jorud, president’s list  

 Lydia Juhl, dean’s list 

 Susan Kamstra, president’s list  

 Elissa Lee, president’s list  

 Michael Maanum, dean’s list 

 Aumbra Manley, president’s list  

 Anna Mayers, dean’s list 

 Rebecca Mortenson, president’s list  

 Elizabeth Nelson, dean’s list 

 Timothy Nyberg, president’s list  

 Alison Olson, dean’s list 

 Hannah Prody, president’s list  

 Christopher Rausch, president’s list  

 Ella Reinhardt, president’s list  

 Brianna Rud, president’s list  

 John Runningen, president’s list  

 Janelle Sampson, dean’s list 

 Luke Seelhammer, president’s list  

 Madison Shjerve, president’s list  

 Jacob Steen, president’s list  

 McKenzie Stoen, president’s list  

 Shelby Tabbut, dean’s list 

 Jolynn Treinen, president’s list  

 Charlee Ugstad, dean’s list 

 Maureen Underhill, dean’s list 

 Marissa Witt, dean’s list 

 Diedre Yanske, dean’s list 

 Megan Zigler, president’s list  

 

Henning

 Jackson Bjorklund, dean’s list 

 Leland Bjorklund, dean’s list 

 Lucas Bjorklund, dean’s list 

 Alyvia Bunkowski, president’s list  

 Macie Cichy, president’s list  

 Ellie Dague, dean’s list 

 Kathryn Dignan, dean’s list 

 Sam Fisher, dean’s list 

 Gracie Grabe, president’s list  

 Grace Hammer, president’s list  

 Megan Hansen, dean’s list 

 Kristyn Ikeogu, president’s list  

 Makena Kenyon, president’s list  

 Kylee Mesker, president’s list  

 Desta Misegades, dean’s list 

 Megan Rinicker, president’s list  

 Erica Scott, president’s list  

 Emma Severson, president’s list  

 Megan Weber, president’s list  

 Andrew Weniger, dean’s list 

 

Ottertail

 Justice Aus, dean’s list 

 Lily DeBoer, dean’s list 

 Cassandra Meyer, president’s list  

 Abby Obright, dean’s list 

 Samantha Pary, president’s list  

 Jacob Ugstad, dean’s list 

 Amanda Veralrud, president’s list  

 

Pelican Rapids

 Stacie Abarca, president’s list  

 Mahad Ali, dean’s list 

 Riley Berg, dean’s list 

 Brianna Colosky, dean’s list 

 Alyce Erdman, president’s list  

 Leslie Garcia, president’s list  

 Collin Ginnaty, president’s list  

 Paola Gonzalez, dean’s list 

 Rachael Guler, dean’s list 

 Allison Haiby, president’s list  

 Abdifitah Isse, dean’s list 

 Mohamed Isse, president’s list  

 Cassie Klovstad, president’s list  

 McHale Korf, dean’s list 

 Brooklyn Korynta, dean’s list 

 Sadie Lemus, president’s list  

 Rachel Lynnes, president’s list  

 Gretta Nordgren, dean’s list 

 Emma Seter, dean’s list 

 Larisa Slotten, dean’s list 

 Anna Stephenson, president’s list  

 Viktoria Stephenson, president’s list  

 Mia Stewart, president’s list  

 Audrey Tuper, dean’s list 

 

Perham

 Amanda Carstens, dean’s list 

 Gareth Covington, president’s list  

 Emma Daniels, president’s list  

 Dana Flink, dean’s list 

 Dawson Frensko, president’s list  

 Jack Fudge, dean’s list 

 Gage Germolus, president’s list  

 Sydney Greenwaldt, dean’s list 

 Gavin Grismer, president’s list  

 Amber Guntermann, dean’s list 

 Carter Haman, president’s list  

 Tucker Henderson, dean’s list 

 Jayme Herness, dean’s list 

 Kaitlin Johnson, president’s list  

 Bryan Kimber, president’s list  

 Isaiah Laudenbach, dean’s list 

 Gage Lippman, president’s list  

 Kimberly Merkins, dean’s list 

 Skylar Nelson, president’s list  

 Savanna Olson, president’s list  

 Carrie Poole, president’s list  

 Anya Roe, president’s list  

 Hope Rosen, president’s list  

 Elijah Schmidt, dean’s list 

 Maggie Trites, president’s list  

 Erin Winter, president’s list  

 

Rothsay

 Amanda Aaberg, president’s list  

 Chase Balken, president’s list  

 Christopher Carrillo, president’s list  

 Susan Carrillo, president’s list  

 Jessica Carter, dean’s list 

 Tanner Heier, president’s list  

 Natalie Vogel, president’s list  

 

Underwood

 Laurie Keller, president’s list  

 Joseph Kupfer, president’s list  

 Kaley Quam, president’s list  

 Reese Richards, president’s list  

 Allison Schauff, dean’s list

 Tabitha Stender, president’s list  

