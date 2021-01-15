Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M State) has named 560 students to its president’s list and 566 students to its dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.

Students on the president’s list completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester and earned a grade point average of 4.0.

Students on the dean’s list completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester and earned a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99.

Area students named to the president’s list and dean’s list are:

 

Ashby

 Robert Anderson, president’s list

 Zachary Cunningham, president’s list

 Alison Rein, president’s list

 Savannah Smith, dean’s list

 McKenna Williams, president’s list

 

Battle Lake

 Stephanie Kolstad, president’s list

 Crisavydenil Seeman, president’s list

 Jamine Welder, president’s list

 Misty Wilkie, president’s list

 Maia Young, dean’s list

 

Dalton

 Brianna Evavold, dean’s list

 Amber Frigaard, president’s list

 Thomas Kaste, dean’s list

 Gunnar Lewis, dean’s list

 

Elbow Lake

 Kaleigh Anderson, president’s list

 Samantha Butcher, dean’s list

 Halle Foslien, president’s list

 Benett Grove, dean’s list

 Jada Hohler, president’s list

 Aaron Holmes, president’s list

 Brady Reeve, president’s list

 Jessica St. Martin, president’s list

 Morgan Stark, president’s list

 

Elizabeth

 Brandi Ochoa, president’s list

 

Erhard

 Brittney LaPoint, dean’s list

 Grace Lider, president’s list

 Jazmyn Peterson, president’s list

 Brinna Rieken, president’s list

 Kristi'Le Ringquist, dean’s list

 Caleb Stilwell, president’s list

 

Fergus Falls

 Krosby Aasness, dean’s list

 Liv Anderson, president’s list

 Sterling Andrews, president’s list

 Rea Arntson, president’s list

 Hayden Bach, president’s list

 Austin Begley, president’s list

 Laura Braun, dean’s list

 Jeremy Brokke, president’s list

 Lily Chamoun, president’s list

 Andrew Dysthe, president’s list

 Cadey Eatherton, president’s list

 Morgan Evavold, president’s list

 Olivia Foss, president’s list

 Ruthanne Frank-Holzner, president’s list

 Thomas Grotberg, dean’s list

 Jessica Hein, dean’s list

 Tucker Henkes, president’s list

 Kylie Janssen, president’s list

 Sarah Johnson, president’s list

 Savana Johnson, dean’s list

 Michael Jones, dean’s list

 Lydia Juhl, dean’s list

 Elissa Lee, president’s list

 Jessica Lindgren, president’s list

 Michael Maanum, dean’s list

 Aumbra Manley, president’s list

 Emma Marfell, president’s list

 Anna Mayers, president’s list

 Rebecca Mortenson, president’s list

 Timothy Nyberg, president’s list

 Alison Olson, president’s list

 Noah Osborn, president’s list

 Chase Pederson, dean’s list

 Christopher Rausch, president’s list

 Brianna Rud, dean’s list

 John Runningen, president’s list

 Janelle Sampson, dean’s list

 Luke Seelhammer, president’s list

 Brianna Shaw, dean’s list

 Madison Shjerve, dean’s list

 Taylor Steele, dean’s list

 Jacob Steen, president’s list

 McKenzie Stoen, president’s list

 Kaci Walvatne, president’s list

 Eve Wickstrom, dean’s list

 Diedre Yanske, dean’s list

 Megan Zigler, president’s list

 

Henning

 Jackson Bjorklund, dean’s list

 Alyvia Bunkowski, president’s list

 Macie Cichy, president’s list

 Kathryn Dignan, dean’s list

 Sam Fisher, dean’s list

 Gracie Grabe, president’s list

 Grace Hammer, president’s list

 Kristyn Ikeogu, president’s list

 Makena Kenyon, president’s list

 Nicholas Miller, president’s list

 Desta Misegades, dean’s list

 Megan Rinicker, president’s list

 Erica Scott, president’s list

 Emma Severson, president’s list

 Megan Weber, dean’s list

 Andrew Weniger, dean’s list

 Amanda Worner, president’s list

 

Ottertail

 Justice Aus, president’s list

 Beth Lorentz, dean’s list

 Cassandra Meyer, president’s list

 Breann Milburn, dean’s list

 Teylor Mireles, president’s list

 Samantha Pary, president’s list

 

Pelican Rapids

 Carlos Abarca, president’s list

 Stacie Abarca, president’s list

 Brianna Colosky, dean’s list

 Alyce Erdman, president’s list

 Collin Ginnaty, president’s list

 Paola Gonzalez, dean’s list

 Rachael Guler, dean’s list

 Allison Haiby, president’s list

 Ema Hamzic, dean’s list

 Sydney Haugrud, president’s list

 Mohamed Isse, president’s list

 Cassie Klovstad, dean’s list

 Katelyn Knightly, dean’s list

 Sadie Lemus, president’s list

 Rebeca Martinez, dean’s list

 Alexis Marty, president’s list

 Sydney Marty, dean’s list

 Firdawsa Muxammadkoosaar, dean’s list

 Gretta Nordgren, president’s list

 Anna Stephenson, president’s list

 Mia Stewart, president’s list

 Audrey Tuper, president’s list

 Brandon Urbano, president’s list

 

Perham

 Ethan Bachmann, dean’s list

 Teagan Brambrink, dean’s list

 Dana Flink, president’s list

 Jack Fudge, president’s list

 Sydney Greenwaldt, dean’s list

 Carter Haman, president’s list

 Tucker Henderson, dean’s list

 Vivian Homola, president’s list

 Leah Honer, dean’s list

 Dylan Johnson, dean’s list

 Elayna Kawlewski, president’s list

 Bryan Kimber, president’s list

 Isaiah Laudenbach, dean’s list

 Justin Lewis, president’s list

 Gage Lippman, president’s list

 Lily Lorenson, president’s list

 Kimberly Merkins, dean’s list

 Kendra Moris, dean’s list

 Savanna Olson, dean’s list

 Carrie Poole, president’s list

 Stella Raser, dean’s list

 Hope Rosen, president’s list

 Elijah Schmidt, dean’s list

 Dylan Slevin, dean’s list

 Gunner Starzl, dean’s list

 Nicolas Striebel, dean’s list

 Erin Winter, dean’s list

 

Rothsay

 Ariana Messerschmidt, dean’s list

 Alise Moore, dean’s list

 Natalie Vogel, dean’s list

 

Underwood

 Sarah Hess, president’s list

 Joseph Kupfer, president’s list

