Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M State) has named 560 students to its president’s list and 566 students to its dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
Students on the president’s list completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester and earned a grade point average of 4.0.
Students on the dean’s list completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester and earned a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99.
Area students named to the president’s list and dean’s list are:
Ashby
Robert Anderson, president’s list
Zachary Cunningham, president’s list
Alison Rein, president’s list
Savannah Smith, dean’s list
McKenna Williams, president’s list
Battle Lake
Stephanie Kolstad, president’s list
Crisavydenil Seeman, president’s list
Jamine Welder, president’s list
Misty Wilkie, president’s list
Maia Young, dean’s list
Dalton
Brianna Evavold, dean’s list
Amber Frigaard, president’s list
Thomas Kaste, dean’s list
Gunnar Lewis, dean’s list
Elbow Lake
Kaleigh Anderson, president’s list
Samantha Butcher, dean’s list
Halle Foslien, president’s list
Benett Grove, dean’s list
Jada Hohler, president’s list
Aaron Holmes, president’s list
Brady Reeve, president’s list
Jessica St. Martin, president’s list
Morgan Stark, president’s list
Elizabeth
Brandi Ochoa, president’s list
Erhard
Brittney LaPoint, dean’s list
Grace Lider, president’s list
Jazmyn Peterson, president’s list
Brinna Rieken, president’s list
Kristi'Le Ringquist, dean’s list
Caleb Stilwell, president’s list
Fergus Falls
Krosby Aasness, dean’s list
Liv Anderson, president’s list
Sterling Andrews, president’s list
Rea Arntson, president’s list
Hayden Bach, president’s list
Austin Begley, president’s list
Laura Braun, dean’s list
Jeremy Brokke, president’s list
Lily Chamoun, president’s list
Andrew Dysthe, president’s list
Cadey Eatherton, president’s list
Morgan Evavold, president’s list
Olivia Foss, president’s list
Ruthanne Frank-Holzner, president’s list
Thomas Grotberg, dean’s list
Jessica Hein, dean’s list
Tucker Henkes, president’s list
Kylie Janssen, president’s list
Sarah Johnson, president’s list
Savana Johnson, dean’s list
Michael Jones, dean’s list
Lydia Juhl, dean’s list
Elissa Lee, president’s list
Jessica Lindgren, president’s list
Michael Maanum, dean’s list
Aumbra Manley, president’s list
Emma Marfell, president’s list
Anna Mayers, president’s list
Rebecca Mortenson, president’s list
Timothy Nyberg, president’s list
Alison Olson, president’s list
Noah Osborn, president’s list
Chase Pederson, dean’s list
Christopher Rausch, president’s list
Brianna Rud, dean’s list
John Runningen, president’s list
Janelle Sampson, dean’s list
Luke Seelhammer, president’s list
Brianna Shaw, dean’s list
Madison Shjerve, dean’s list
Taylor Steele, dean’s list
Jacob Steen, president’s list
McKenzie Stoen, president’s list
Kaci Walvatne, president’s list
Eve Wickstrom, dean’s list
Diedre Yanske, dean’s list
Megan Zigler, president’s list
Henning
Jackson Bjorklund, dean’s list
Alyvia Bunkowski, president’s list
Macie Cichy, president’s list
Kathryn Dignan, dean’s list
Sam Fisher, dean’s list
Gracie Grabe, president’s list
Grace Hammer, president’s list
Kristyn Ikeogu, president’s list
Makena Kenyon, president’s list
Nicholas Miller, president’s list
Desta Misegades, dean’s list
Megan Rinicker, president’s list
Erica Scott, president’s list
Emma Severson, president’s list
Megan Weber, dean’s list
Andrew Weniger, dean’s list
Amanda Worner, president’s list
Ottertail
Justice Aus, president’s list
Beth Lorentz, dean’s list
Cassandra Meyer, president’s list
Breann Milburn, dean’s list
Teylor Mireles, president’s list
Samantha Pary, president’s list
Pelican Rapids
Carlos Abarca, president’s list
Stacie Abarca, president’s list
Brianna Colosky, dean’s list
Alyce Erdman, president’s list
Collin Ginnaty, president’s list
Paola Gonzalez, dean’s list
Rachael Guler, dean’s list
Allison Haiby, president’s list
Ema Hamzic, dean’s list
Sydney Haugrud, president’s list
Mohamed Isse, president’s list
Cassie Klovstad, dean’s list
Katelyn Knightly, dean’s list
Sadie Lemus, president’s list
Rebeca Martinez, dean’s list
Alexis Marty, president’s list
Sydney Marty, dean’s list
Firdawsa Muxammadkoosaar, dean’s list
Gretta Nordgren, president’s list
Anna Stephenson, president’s list
Mia Stewart, president’s list
Audrey Tuper, president’s list
Brandon Urbano, president’s list
Perham
Ethan Bachmann, dean’s list
Teagan Brambrink, dean’s list
Dana Flink, president’s list
Jack Fudge, president’s list
Sydney Greenwaldt, dean’s list
Carter Haman, president’s list
Tucker Henderson, dean’s list
Vivian Homola, president’s list
Leah Honer, dean’s list
Dylan Johnson, dean’s list
Elayna Kawlewski, president’s list
Bryan Kimber, president’s list
Isaiah Laudenbach, dean’s list
Justin Lewis, president’s list
Gage Lippman, president’s list
Lily Lorenson, president’s list
Kimberly Merkins, dean’s list
Kendra Moris, dean’s list
Savanna Olson, dean’s list
Carrie Poole, president’s list
Stella Raser, dean’s list
Hope Rosen, president’s list
Elijah Schmidt, dean’s list
Dylan Slevin, dean’s list
Gunner Starzl, dean’s list
Nicolas Striebel, dean’s list
Erin Winter, dean’s list
Rothsay
Ariana Messerschmidt, dean’s list
Alise Moore, dean’s list
Natalie Vogel, dean’s list
Underwood
Sarah Hess, president’s list
Joseph Kupfer, president’s list
