Minnesota State Community and Technical College announces spring of 2020 academic honors
Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 735 students to its president's list and 688 students to its dean's list for the 2020 spring semester.
Students on the president's list completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester, and earned a grade point average of 4.0.
Students on the dean's list completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester, and earned a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99.
Area students named to the M State president's list and dean's list are:
Ashby:
Samantha Schlotfeld, dean's list
Battle Lake:
Rea Arntson, president's list
Kate Christensen, president's list
Isaiah Fronning, president's list
Megan Hodnefield, dean's list
Aaron Holmes, dean's list
Maleah Hull, dean's list
Halie Johnson, president's list
Courtney Koefod, president's list
Kattie Meek, dean's list
Jacey Ross, dean's list
Samantha VanErp, president's list
Dalton:
Gunnar Lewis, president's list
Elbow Lake:
Kaleigh Anderson, president's list
Hailey Bennett, president's list
Ashley Buehring, dean's list
Madilyn Connolly, dean's list
Madeline Godwin, president's list
Benett Grove, dean's list
Hailey Hansen, president's list
Chloe Larue, president's list
Jennifer Totland, president's list
Elizabeth:
Peter Steinbach, president's list
Erhard:
Kandace Creel Falcon, president's list
Brittney LaPoint, dean's list
Braden Thorson, dean's list
Brett Weiss, president's list
Fergus Falls:
Nicholas Atkinson, dean's list
Sydney Batzlaff, president's list
Jasmine Benjamin, dean's list
McKenzy Braeger, dean's list
Alexis Brandt, dean's list
Jeremy Brokke, president's list
Anthony Carlson, president's list
Lily Chamoun, president's list
Conner Christenson, dean's list
Chloe Comstock, dean's list
Andrew Danielson, president's list
Madalyn Dent, dean's list
Andrew Dysthe, president's list
Cadey Eatherton, dean's list
Hannah Eckhardt, president's list
Seth Edman, president's list
Jazmine Garcia, president's list
Atlanta Goulet, dean's list
Sara Hansen, dean's list
Owenn Hegseth, dean's list
Jessica Hein, dean's list
Jessica Hijar, president's list
Alison Hughes, dean's list
Karsyn Jacobs, president's list
Kylie Janssen, president's list
Kylie Jennen, dean's list
Aleisha Johnson, president's list
Alonna Johnson, dean's list
Andrew Johnson, president's list
Jacey Johnson, president's list
Sarah Johnson, president's list
Travis Johnson, president's list
Lydia Juhl, president's list
Maxwell King, president's list
Nicole Knudson, dean's list
Kaleb Knutson, dean's list
Nickita Larsen, president's list
Jessica Lindgren, dean's list
Abigail Lobb, president's list
Demra Lundby, president's list
Aumbra Manley, dean's list
Emma Marfell, dean's list
Alexis McGary, dean's list
Ceri Meech, dean's list
Madicyn Monsrud, president's list
Elizabeth Nelson, dean's list
Stefanie Nelson, president's list
Rebecca Nokes, president's list
Jonathan Nordlund, dean's list
Timothy Nyberg, president's list
Mara Pausch, president's list
William Pawlowski, president's list
Nicolas Pearson, dean's list
Kindra Peterson, president's list
Lindsey Petterson, president's list
Megan Quamme, president's list
Destine Reckmo, dean's list
Lily Reinhardt, president's list
Emilee Riggle, president's list
John Runningen, dean's list
Eric Salvesen, dean's list
Kaitlyn Salwei, dean's list
Noah Schleske, president's list
Luke Seelhammer, president's list
Joplin Shol, dean's list
Tobias Simonsen, president's list
Brittanni Smith, president's list
Taylor Steele, dean's list
Jacob Steen, president's list
McKenzie Stoen, president's list
Kayla Thompson, president's list
Wyatt Thorson, dean's list
Grace Tiffany, president's list
Jayanti Tripathi, dean's list
Tristan Trosvig, president's list
Gabe Venberg, dean's list
Sidney Visher, dean's list
Tyler Wasserbauer, dean's list
Eve Wickstrom, dean's list
Ryan Wilson, dean's list
Steven Wohlenhaus, president's list
Vanessa Zahnow, president's list
Jade Zierden, president's list
Henning:
Jackson Bjorklund, dean's list
Leland Bjorklund, president's list
Lucas Bjorklund, dean's list
Macie Cichy, president's list
Ellie Dague, dean's list
Briana Doyle, president's list
Abigail Eckhoff, dean's list
Sydney Eckhoff, president's list
Isaac Fisher, president's list
Sam Fisher, dean's list
Gracie Grabe, dean's list
Nathan Hart, president's list
Ethan Houselog, dean's list
Benjamin Hume, dean's list
Makena Kenyon, president's list
Kylee Mesker, president's list
Nicholas Miller, dean's list
Paige Mills, dean's list
Desta Misegades, president's list
Grace Nyhus, president's list
Jackson Nyhus, president's list
Melody Rasmussen, dean's list
Megan Rinicker, president's list
Ethan Severson, president's list
Alicia Triebenbach, dean's list
Blake Wallevand, president's list
Megan Weber, president's list
Andrew Weniger, president's list
Kailey Worner, president's list
Heather Yager, dean's list
Katelyn Zillmer, president's list
Kevin Zillmer, dean's list
Ottertail:
Megan Anderson, dean's list
Joseph Angell, dean's list
Jack Fudge, president's list
Leena Hunter, dean's list
Beth Lorentz, president's list
Olivia McNair, president's list
Abby Obright, president's list
Brian Seip, president's list
Amanda Veralrud, dean's list
Pelican Rapids:
Carlos Abarca, dean's list
Stacie Abarca, president's list
Riley Berg, dean's list
Alfredo Centeno Torres, dean's list
Brianna Colosky, president's list
April Fahrendorff, president's list
Moira Fitzsimmons, president's list
Juan Franco, dean's list
Leslie Garcia, president's list
Paola Gonzalez, president's list
Katie Green, dean's list
Madeline Guler, president's list
Rachael Guler, dean's list
Allison Haiby, president's list
Ema Hamzic, president's list
Chloe Hanson, president's list
Grace Haugrud, dean's list
Hunter Heimark, president's list
Mohamed Isse, president's list
Cassie Klovstad, dean's list
Emma Kress, dean's list
Rachel Lynnes, president's list
Jackeline Murillo Gonzalez, president's list
Fardowsa Odawa, dean's list
Brandon Osborne, president's list
Sarah Sandoval, dean's list
Erin Stadum, dean's list
Mia Stewart, president's list
Ashana Stringer-Ferris, dean's list
Audrey Tuper, president's list
Jessica Weinrich, president's list
Perham:
Ethan Bachmann, dean's list
Isaiah Blickenstaff, president's list
Caden Bormann, president's list
Teagan Brambrink, dean's list
Carly Breitenfeldt, president's list
Connor Breitenfeldt, dean's list
Kally Conlin, president's list
Dana Flink, president's list
Emily Fraki, president's list
Carter Haman, dean's list
Delessa Harmon, president's list
Tucker Henderson, president's list
Makaila Hopwood, dean's list
Mary Janke, president's list
Nathan Kawlewski, president's list
Autumn Krause, dean's list
Jamie Larson, dean's list
Gage Lippman, president's list
Madyson Melgard, president's list
McCormick Meyer, dean's list
Caitlin Moulzolf, president's list
Cierra Olson, president's list
Savanna Olson, dean's list
Sheila Overland, president's list
Carrie Poole, president's list
Hope Rosen, president's list
Paige Rourke, dean's list
Jodi Roy, dean's list
Dylan Slevin, dean's list
Gunner Starzl, president's list
Nicolas Striebel, president's list
Madelyn Tangen, president's list
Robin Tate, president's list
Maggie Trites, president's list
Owen Werner, dean's list
Katie Zepper, president's list
Rothsay:
Amanda Aaberg, dean's list
Susan Carrillo, president's list
Matthew Haugrud, president's list
Ariana Messerschmidt, dean's list
Natalie Vogel, president's list
Underwood:
Lydia Baker, dean's list
Samuel Hauge, dean's list
Sydney Hovland, president's list
Logan Johansen, president's list
Joseph Kupfer, president's list
Ryan Murphy, dean's list
Reese Richards, president's list
Trista Simon, president's list
James Thompson, president's list
Amy Worum, president's list
