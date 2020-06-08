Minnesota State Community and Technical College announces spring of 2020 academic honors

Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 735 students to its president's list and 688 students to its dean's list for the 2020 spring semester.

Students on the president's list completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester, and earned a grade point average of 4.0.

Students on the dean's list completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester, and earned a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99.

Area students named to the M State president's list and dean's list are:

Ashby:

 Samantha Schlotfeld, dean's list

 

Battle Lake:

 Rea Arntson, president's list

 Kate Christensen, president's list

 Isaiah Fronning, president's list

 Megan Hodnefield, dean's list

 Aaron Holmes, dean's list

 Maleah Hull, dean's list

 Halie Johnson, president's list

 Courtney Koefod, president's list

 Kattie Meek, dean's list

 Jacey Ross, dean's list

 Samantha VanErp, president's list

 

Dalton:

Gunnar Lewis, president's list

 

Elbow Lake:

 Kaleigh Anderson, president's list

 Hailey Bennett, president's list

 Ashley Buehring, dean's list

 Madilyn Connolly, dean's list

 Madeline Godwin, president's list

 Benett Grove, dean's list

 Hailey Hansen, president's list

 Chloe Larue, president's list

 Jennifer Totland, president's list

 

Elizabeth:

 Peter Steinbach, president's list

 

Erhard:

Kandace Creel Falcon, president's list

 Brittney LaPoint, dean's list

 Braden Thorson, dean's list

 Brett Weiss, president's list

 

Fergus Falls:

Nicholas Atkinson, dean's list

 Sydney Batzlaff, president's list

 Jasmine Benjamin, dean's list

 McKenzy Braeger, dean's list

 Alexis Brandt, dean's list

 Jeremy Brokke, president's list

 Anthony Carlson, president's list

 Lily Chamoun, president's list

 Conner Christenson, dean's list

 Chloe Comstock, dean's list

 Andrew Danielson, president's list

 Madalyn Dent, dean's list

 Andrew Dysthe, president's list

 Cadey Eatherton, dean's list

 Hannah Eckhardt, president's list

 Seth Edman, president's list

 Jazmine Garcia, president's list

 Atlanta Goulet, dean's list

 Sara Hansen, dean's list

 Owenn Hegseth, dean's list

 Jessica Hein, dean's list

 Jessica Hijar, president's list

 Alison Hughes, dean's list

 Karsyn Jacobs, president's list

 Kylie Janssen, president's list

 Kylie Jennen, dean's list

 Aleisha Johnson, president's list

 Alonna Johnson, dean's list

 Andrew Johnson, president's list

 Jacey Johnson, president's list

 Sarah Johnson, president's list

 Travis Johnson, president's list

 Lydia Juhl, president's list

 Maxwell King, president's list

 Nicole Knudson, dean's list

 Kaleb Knutson, dean's list

 Nickita Larsen, president's list

 Jessica Lindgren, dean's list

 Abigail Lobb, president's list

 Demra Lundby, president's list

 Aumbra Manley, dean's list

 Emma Marfell, dean's list

 Alexis McGary, dean's list

 Ceri Meech, dean's list

 Madicyn Monsrud, president's list

 Elizabeth Nelson, dean's list

 Stefanie Nelson, president's list

 Rebecca Nokes, president's list

 Jonathan Nordlund, dean's list

 Timothy Nyberg, president's list

 Mara Pausch, president's list

 William Pawlowski, president's list

 Nicolas Pearson, dean's list

 Kindra Peterson, president's list

 Lindsey Petterson, president's list

 Megan Quamme, president's list

 Destine Reckmo, dean's list

 Lily Reinhardt, president's list

 Emilee Riggle, president's list

 John Runningen, dean's list

 Eric Salvesen, dean's list

 Kaitlyn Salwei, dean's list

 Noah Schleske, president's list

 Luke Seelhammer, president's list

 Joplin Shol, dean's list

 Tobias Simonsen, president's list

 Brittanni Smith, president's list

 Taylor Steele, dean's list

 Jacob Steen, president's list

 McKenzie Stoen, president's list

 Kayla Thompson, president's list

 Wyatt Thorson, dean's list

 Grace Tiffany, president's list

 Jayanti Tripathi, dean's list

 Tristan Trosvig, president's list

 Gabe Venberg, dean's list

 Sidney Visher, dean's list

 Tyler Wasserbauer, dean's list

 Eve Wickstrom, dean's list

 Ryan Wilson, dean's list

 Steven Wohlenhaus, president's list

 Vanessa Zahnow, president's list

 Jade Zierden, president's list

 

Henning:

Jackson Bjorklund, dean's list

 Leland Bjorklund, president's list

 Lucas Bjorklund, dean's list

 Macie Cichy, president's list

 Ellie Dague, dean's list

 Briana Doyle, president's list

 Abigail Eckhoff, dean's list

 Sydney Eckhoff, president's list

 Isaac Fisher, president's list

 Sam Fisher, dean's list

 Gracie Grabe, dean's list

 Nathan Hart, president's list

 Ethan Houselog, dean's list

 Benjamin Hume, dean's list

 Makena Kenyon, president's list

 Kylee Mesker, president's list

 Nicholas Miller, dean's list

 Paige Mills, dean's list

 Desta Misegades, president's list

 Grace Nyhus, president's list

 Jackson Nyhus, president's list

 Melody Rasmussen, dean's list

 Megan Rinicker, president's list

 Ethan Severson, president's list

 Alicia Triebenbach, dean's list

 Blake Wallevand, president's list

 Megan Weber, president's list

 Andrew Weniger, president's list

 Kailey Worner, president's list

 Heather Yager, dean's list

 Katelyn Zillmer, president's list

 Kevin Zillmer, dean's list

 

Ottertail:

Megan Anderson, dean's list

 Joseph Angell, dean's list

 Jack Fudge, president's list

 Leena Hunter, dean's list

 Beth Lorentz, president's list

 Olivia McNair, president's list

 Abby Obright, president's list

 Brian Seip, president's list

 Amanda Veralrud, dean's list

 

Pelican Rapids:

Carlos Abarca, dean's list

 Stacie Abarca, president's list

 Riley Berg, dean's list

 Alfredo Centeno Torres, dean's list

 Brianna Colosky, president's list

 April Fahrendorff, president's list

 Moira Fitzsimmons, president's list

 Juan Franco, dean's list

 Leslie Garcia, president's list

 Paola Gonzalez, president's list

 Katie Green, dean's list

 Madeline Guler, president's list

 Rachael Guler, dean's list

 Allison Haiby, president's list

 Ema Hamzic, president's list

 Chloe Hanson, president's list

 Grace Haugrud, dean's list

 Hunter Heimark, president's list

 Mohamed Isse, president's list

 Cassie Klovstad, dean's list

 Emma Kress, dean's list

 Rachel Lynnes, president's list

 Jackeline Murillo Gonzalez, president's list

 Fardowsa Odawa, dean's list

 Brandon Osborne, president's list

 Sarah Sandoval, dean's list

 Erin Stadum, dean's list

 Mia Stewart, president's list

 Ashana Stringer-Ferris, dean's list

 Audrey Tuper, president's list

 Jessica Weinrich, president's list

 

Perham:

Ethan Bachmann, dean's list

 Isaiah Blickenstaff, president's list

 Caden Bormann, president's list

 Teagan Brambrink, dean's list

 Carly Breitenfeldt, president's list

 Connor Breitenfeldt, dean's list

 Kally Conlin, president's list

 Dana Flink, president's list

 Emily Fraki, president's list

 Carter Haman, dean's list

 Delessa Harmon, president's list

 Tucker Henderson, president's list

 Makaila Hopwood, dean's list

 Mary Janke, president's list

 Nathan Kawlewski, president's list

 Autumn Krause, dean's list

 Jamie Larson, dean's list

 Gage Lippman, president's list

 Madyson Melgard, president's list

 McCormick Meyer, dean's list

 Caitlin Moulzolf, president's list

 Cierra Olson, president's list

 Savanna Olson, dean's list

 Sheila Overland, president's list

 Carrie Poole, president's list

 Hope Rosen, president's list

 Paige Rourke, dean's list

 Jodi Roy, dean's list

 Dylan Slevin, dean's list

 Gunner Starzl, president's list

 Nicolas Striebel, president's list

 Madelyn Tangen, president's list

 Robin Tate, president's list

 Maggie Trites, president's list

 Owen Werner, dean's list

 Katie Zepper, president's list

 

Rothsay:

Amanda Aaberg, dean's list

 Susan Carrillo, president's list

 Matthew Haugrud, president's list

 Ariana Messerschmidt, dean's list

 Natalie Vogel, president's list

 

Underwood:

Lydia Baker, dean's list

 Samuel Hauge, dean's list

 Sydney Hovland, president's list

 Logan Johansen, president's list

 Joseph Kupfer, president's list

 Ryan Murphy, dean's list

 Reese Richards, president's list

 Trista Simon, president's list

 James Thompson, president's list

 Amy Worum, president's list

 

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments