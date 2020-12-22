The following area students are among the 264 2020 Fall Semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena:
Ashby
Savannah Olson, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
Battle Lake
Maia Young, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
Elbow Lake
Aaron Holmes, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
Fergus Falls
Angel Grenvik, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
Susan Hamre, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
Jessica Lindgren, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
Alexis McGary, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
Grace Murphy, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
Hannah Murphy, Human Resources-AS
Savanna Schreiber, Human Resources-AAS
Michael Synstelien, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
Henning
Heather Yager, Nursing-AS (Advanced Standing)
Ottertail
Jessica Frost, Nursing-AS (Generic)
Pelican Rapids
Hunter Heimark, Cybersecurity-AAS
Sydney Marty, Practical Nursing-Diploma
Perham
Teagan Brambrink, Nursing-AS (Generic)
Teri Harthun, Cosmetology-Diploma
Jennifer Johnson, Nursing-AS (Generic)
Gage Lippman, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
Samantha Matson, Nursing-AS (Generic)
Amanda Mitlyng, Medical Coding & Insurance-Diploma
Rebecca Nyhus, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA
Rebecca Nyhus, Nursing-AS (Advanced Standing)
