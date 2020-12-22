The following area students are among the 264 2020 Fall Semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena:

 

Ashby

Savannah Olson, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA

 

Battle Lake

Maia Young, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA

Elbow Lake

Aaron Holmes, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA

 

Fergus Falls

Angel Grenvik, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA

Susan Hamre, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA

Jessica Lindgren, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA

Alexis McGary, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA

Grace Murphy, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA

Hannah Murphy, Human Resources-AS

Savanna Schreiber, Human Resources-AAS

Michael Synstelien, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA

 

Henning

Heather Yager, Nursing-AS (Advanced Standing)

 

Ottertail

Jessica Frost, Nursing-AS (Generic)

 

Pelican Rapids

Hunter Heimark, Cybersecurity-AAS

Sydney Marty, Practical Nursing-Diploma

 

Perham

Teagan Brambrink, Nursing-AS (Generic)

Teri Harthun, Cosmetology-Diploma

Jennifer Johnson, Nursing-AS (Generic)

Gage Lippman, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA

Samantha Matson, Nursing-AS (Generic)

Amanda Mitlyng, Medical Coding & Insurance-Diploma

Rebecca Nyhus, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA

Rebecca Nyhus, Nursing-AS (Advanced Standing)

