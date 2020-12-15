In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota State Community and Technical College will celebrate the graduation of 244 students with a virtual commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
“We’d hoped to celebrate the accomplishments of both our spring and winter 2020 graduates in an in-person ceremony this month,” said M State dean of student success, Shawn Anderson, “but the safety of our students and their families, along with Minnesota restrictions on large gatherings, mean that we’ll honor our students’ accomplishments virtually once again.”
The fall graduates include online students and students attending M State’s campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. They will be awarded a total of 257 degrees, diplomas and certificates.
The student speaker for the ceremony is Kylie Howe-Ashworth, who is graduating with her Associate of Arts degree and planning to transfer into the social science in education bachelor’s degree program at North Dakota State University.
“I loved my time at M State,” said Ashworth, who lives in Moorhead. “M State has enriched who I am as a person, student and educator. I earned a degree and gained family and friends who are invaluable to me, plus memories to last a lifetime.”
At M State, she was vice president of the Student Government Association on the Fergus Falls campus and a member of the advisory Open Education Resource Committee supporting the college’s development of Z degrees. Ashworth also served on the Hunger Free Council working to reduce food insecurity among college students.
Commencement messages will be delivered during the ceremony by M State President Carrie Brimhall, vice president of academic and student affairs, John Maduko and K.C. Hanson, president of the Moorhead campus faculty. The names of all fall graduates will be announced.
The link to the ceremony can be accessed at minnesotastate.stageclip.com/ beginning at 2 p.m. on Dec. 18. The link will also be available on minnesota.edu/graduation for viewing after the Dec. 18.
