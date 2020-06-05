Fall courses at Minnesota State Community and Technical College will be offered both on campus and online with a high degree of student flexibility when the semester begins Aug. 24, the college has announced.
Students will be invited back onto M State’s campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena for face-to-face courses, while the college continues offering flexible and online course options. A new option for students will be the choice of eight- or 16-week courses.
As always, the focus for the college is on quality education and services, as well as flexibility and safety for students, employees and M State’s communities. Plans for fall semester could be impacted by any new guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are issued by Minnesota’s governor or federal or state education officials prior to the start of the semester.
“We’re carefully balancing our fall plan for on-campus learning to ensure a focus on safety and flexibility,” said M State President Carrie Brimhall. “Student success is our primary goal while we provide the safest, most accommodating learning environment for students in both our career and transfer programs. We want all communities, no matter their access to technology resources, to be able to access higher education when they want.”
The college’s fall course schedule, which includes both eight- and 16-week courses and the option for reduced or shortened time on campus, allows maximum flexibility for students, said Dr. John Maduko, M State’s vice president of academic and student affairs.
“The commitment and innovation of our faculty and staff during the current situation we’re all living in has allowed us to rethink how we deliver higher education and support services,” Maduko said. “Our ‘new normal’ in August will let students choose their learning environment – they’ll have options as to whether they attend classes online or in person as health and safety requirements call for adjustments.”
M State is deep cleaning all of its buildings prior to the start of classes in August, and preventive measures to reduce the risk of transmitting the coronavirus will be in place on all four campuses. More details will be shared with students, faculty and staff prior to the reopening of campuses in August.
For students who are university bound and considering a gap year in their education, Brimhall instead suggests that they consider a “visiting year” on a local M State campus.
“We understand that many families are uncertain about what the residential college experience may look like for students,” Brimhall said. “No matter which college or university a student went away to last year or plans to attend this year, I’d encourage all students to continue their education.
“M State’s affordable tuition, course transferability to our four-year partners and personalized instruction make us the perfect place to take classes. In addition to offering career and technical education, transfer is one of the important roles our community college serves for the thousands of students in our region who are seeking bachelor’s degrees.”
