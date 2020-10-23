The Minnesota State Community and Technical College (M State) Workforce Development Solutions (WDS) is currently offering an incumbent worker training program at little to no cost to the applying business through Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program (RMCEP) Inc. This grant provides direct financial assistance to train current employees and improve economic competitiveness of regional businesses. This training may avert layoffs, promote staff from within, increase skill levels and create backfill opportunities for entry-level employees.
Although the employer must apply for the grant through RMCEP located at CareerForce, the funds are used to reimburse M State for instructor wages, curriculum development and training materials on behalf of the employer. M State can customize curriculum based on employer/employee needs, but could include welding, MS Suite, leadership/team development, ´´Train-the-Trainer,´´ and other mechanical and technical skills courses.
Amy Hochgraber, director of business and industry for M State said, “M State’s WDS team is working collaboratively with RMCEP and grant recipients to provide onsite, hands-on, customized training to enhance their employees’ skills. This type of collaboration promotes community development and encourages economic growth in our region. M State is proud to be a partner.”
For over 20 years, M State’s WDS program has supported businesses and industries throughout the region with skills and technology training that is custom designed for each client’s needs. To date, they’ve provided more than 100,000 hours of training to over 6,000 students, annually.
Greater Fergus Falls CEO Annie Deckert said, “These grant opportunities to enhance the skills of our workforce are an extreme benefit to our business community. This program provides funding for our businesses to take advantage of the high quality education provided by M State. We are grateful for this partnership and the value it will add to our local workforce!”
Businesses interested in learning more about these training opportunities should contact Amy Hochgraber, director of business and industry for M State via email at amy.hochgraber@minnesota.edu or by calling 218-846-3766.
